updated: 12/19/2016 9:57 PM

Images: Grant vs. Dundee-Crown, girls basketball

Steve Lundy
 
 

The Grant Bulldogs hosted the Dundee-Crown Chargers for girls basketball action on Monday, Dec. 19 in Fox Lake.

Images from the Grant vs. Dundee-Crown girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19 in Fox Lake.
Dundee-Crown's Payton Schmidt, left, and Grant's Kennedy Kiesgen battle for a loose ball during their game Monday night in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown's Payton Schmidt, left, defends against Grant's Roxanne Temple during their game Monday night in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown's Katelyn Skibinski splits between Grant's Kennedy Kiesgen (15) and Makiah Linbo (22) during their game Monday night in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown's Allison Michalski, left, shoots over Grant's Keyana Linbo during their game Monday night in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Roxanne Temple, left, drives by Dundee-Crown's Katelyn Skibinski (20) during their game Monday night in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Roxanne Temple shoots during their game against Dundee-Crown Monday night in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Kennedy Kiesgen, right, drives on Dundee-Crown's Cassidy Randl during their game Monday night in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown's Madilyn Tripp, left, and Grant's Mallory Harrity tip off the ball during their game Monday night in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown's Madilyn Tripp, left, looks to shoot as Grant's Mallory Harrity defends during their game Monday night in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
