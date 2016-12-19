Dundee-Crown meets big tourney challenge from Grant

It was a battle of the bigs Monday night at Grant.

Dundee-Crown came up just a little bigger in getting a 63-53 victory over the Bulldogs, who are hosting the first Grant Holiday Classic. The tournament also includes Trinity, Mundelein and Waukegan.

The Chargers relied heavily on the high-low post play of 5-foot-11 forward Allison Michalski and 6-foot-3 center Madilyn Tripp for a strong inside presence and a combined 23 points.

Grant, meanwhile, got a total of 22 points from its two post players, Keyana Linbo and Mallory Harrity, but both eventually fouled out as Dundee-Crown pulled away.

"We know we have to use our height to our advantage," Michaelski said. "Our high-low offense is our main focus. We've been working on that a lot, posting up and getting lobs in there."

Dundee-Crown (5-6) was pounding Grant inside early, and built its biggest lead of the game, 12 points, early in the second quarter.

But Grant wouldn't go away.

The Bulldogs, who fall to 2-9, cut that deficit to 6 points (28-22) by halftime and then actually took a 1-point lead (44-43) with about 5 minutes left in the game.

"We had some undisciplined play for a little bit and were disorganized and bailed them out with some fouls," Dundee-Crown coach Sarah Miller said. "But that's also credit to (Grant) because I feel like they never stopped playing and battling. They fought until the end. They're an aggressive team and they don't let up. Even though they were down by 12, we talked at halftime about how they would come out even stronger in the second half."

Grant coach Chris Van Alstine challenged his team at halftime to do just that.

"We just have to make fewer mistakes than our opponent. That was my halftime talk," Van Alstine said. "It started off in that direction, but we kind of got away from that. And fouls mounted on our big girls and the game just changed."

Linbo finished with 13 points while Harrity had 9 points. Both had some big plays in the fourth quarter, including 5 straight points from Harrity that helped Grant take a lead.

"It took teamwork and passion for us to get back into the game," Linbo said. "I think Mallory and I work really well together. We have good communication on and off the court and that made it easier fighting against two girls who were even bigger than us."

Michalski had 15 points for Dundee-Crown and Tripp had 8 points.

Freshman guard Payton Schmidt added 12 points on 3 three-pointers for Dundee-Crown while sophomore guard Ally Mahinay finished in double figures for Grant with 12 points.