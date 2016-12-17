Grant wins fourth straight in Jacobs opener

Grant 64, Jefferson 42: Grant boys basketball coach Wayne Bosworth called his team's season-opening, seven-point loss to North Lawndale "frustrating."

The Bulldogs have come a long way since then.

Ben Kusiak's 22 points led three Bulldogs in double figures, and John Kerr had a double-double, as Grant opened Jacobs' Hinkle Holiday Classic with a 64-42 win over Jefferson on Saturday in Algonquin.

It was the fourth win in a row for Grant (4-4), which, playing against tough competition, went 0-4 in its own Thanksgiving tournament.

"We're progressively getting better," Bosworth said. "Give our guys credit. They played a nice zone defense (against Jefferson). They communicated well in it, they were bumping each other off the ball and rotating out of it."

Kerr finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He scored 12 points in the first quarter, and Kusiak tallied 9, including a 3-pointer, in helping Grant build a 23-5 lead. Kusiak also grabbed 8 rebounds.

The Bulldogs were up 33-13 at halftime, and then Kyle Dupree (11 points) and Logan Lewis hit 3-pointers in the third to extend the lead to 48-26.

"Kyle Dupree is finally starting to come on," Bosworth said of the senior guard. "He started the season out slow, but he's starting to find his groove."

Grant resumes the tournament Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. start against Streamwood.

Zion-Benton 81, Johnsburg 61: At Jacobs, Jaalen Ray scored 21 points to lead the Zee-Bees, who also received 17 from Rod Henry-Hayes (four 3-pointers) and 14 from Damarquis Henry (four 3s).

Johnsburg sophomore Zach Toussaint led all scorers with 22 points. The Skyhawks sank 12 3-pointers, including four apiece from Jackson LaMarche (15 points) and Mason Sobiesk (16 points) and three from Toussaint.

Buffalo Grove 54, Wauconda 49: Buffalo Grove's boys basketball team made it a two-win weekend.

Mac Camardo led the host Bison with 17 points, while Colin Calcagno and Jack Vaselaney finished with 10 apiece and Zach Fricke had 9.

The kind of balance was necessary to offset a 25-point effort from Wauconda's Jarod Stonis. He made five 3s and went 4-for-4 at the foul line.

The Bison (6-4) trailed by a point entering the final perod but outscored the Bulldogs 19-13 down the stretch with Fricke, Calcagno and Vaselaney each hitting at least one 3 in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Drobnik had 9 points and 13 rebounds for Wauconda (3-8), which lost its fourth in a row. Jimmy Ott dished out 5 assists for the Bulldogs.