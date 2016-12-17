Stevenson turns back Libertyville's challenge

hello

Ashley Richardson led all scorers with 20 points, and Stevenson's girls basketball team avoided an upset by edging visiting Libertyville 45-43 Saturday to remain undefeated in the North Suburban Conference.

Richardson scored 11 points, hitting one of her two 3-pointers, in the fourth quarter, as Stevenson improved to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the NSC with its seventh win in a row. Klaire Steffens and Madison Wicklund added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Patriots.

Caroline Frea sank three 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Libertyville (5-7, 2-4). Claire Keefe had 14 points, and Lydia Crow scored 6 points on a pair of 3s.

Lake Zurich 48, Lake Forest 44 (2 OT): The host Bears prevailed in a North Suburban thriller, outscoring the Scouts 12-8 in overtime.

Ella Gilbertson and Maddie Piggott had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Lake Zurich (7-5, 4-1).

Halle Douglass led Lake Forest (9-3, 4-2) with 11 points, while Audrey Kaus had 10.

Lakes 34, DeKalb 20: At Woodstock, Natalie Iacopetti scored 13 points, as the Eagles won their second game of the day to improve to 3-0 in the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic.

Sara Smith added 9 for Lakes (5-7), which plays in Wednesday's semifinals at McHenry.

"We grinded out a victory after a long break between our 9 a.m. game today," Lakes coach Brian Phelan said. "We did a good job talking on defense. We had great off-the-ball movement on offense this afternoon. The girls are excited to play in the semifinals."

Lakes 49, Woodstock 29: At Woodstock, the Eagles won their first of two games on the day, as Natalie Iacopetti scored 10 points.

Sara Smith had 9 points, Mia Edwards tallied 8 and Sarah Zellmann chipped in 6.

"We started a 9 a.m. game with great energy," Lakes coach Brian Phelan said. "Our assist-to-made-shot ratio was excellent. Good, early-morning, road victory."

Richmond-Burton 44, Wauconda 32: At Richmond-Burton, Katie Rossetti's 14 points and 9 rebounds weren't enough for the Bulldogs, who won their first game of the day in the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic.

Hayley Redmann had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals for Wauconda (6-7, 1-2 tournament).

Wauconda 45, Woodstock North 39: At Richmond-Burton, as part of the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic, Allie Tylka scored 18 points for the Bulldogs, and Katie Rossetti had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

Hayley Sutherland contributed 9 points and 3 steals for Wauconda, which was playing its first of two games on the day. Hayley Redmann grabbed 7 rebounds.

Dundee-Crown 46, Mundelein 37: At Grant, the Mustangs dropped their tournament opener to the Chargers and head coach Sarah Miller, who once starred for Mundelein.

Sarah Ouimet scored 13 points, including a 3-pointer, for Mundelein (4-8).