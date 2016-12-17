Jacobs wins behind Phillips' 30

Jacobs junior guard Ryan Phillips has certainly enjoyed his share of high-scoring games during his varsity career.

None better than his career-high 30-point effort which included 5 3-pointers as host Jacobs opened the Hinkle Holiday Classic with a convincing 62-37 win over Marian Central Saturday night in Algonquin,

"I wanted to come out and start the game assertive and aggressive," said Phillips. "I missed some shots early but kept shooting and really got in a good groove in the fourth quarter. It was a good way for our team to start the tournament."

Phillips, who was 5-for-8 from beyond the arc for the game, was a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.

"We certainly have a lot of kids who can get in that type of groove shooting the 3, but Ryan is certainly one of our most consistent 3-point shooters," said Jacobs coach Jim Roberts. "He came out very aggressive tonight and did a good job of getting to his spot and we did a good job of getting him the ball in good rhythm."

Loyola-bound senior center Cam Krutwig contributed 11 points with 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 blocked shots for the Golden Eagles (8-0). Krutwig collected 6 assists on shots made by Phillips.

"Cam is always double teamed but he does a great job of passing the ball to the open man," said Phillips. "I know if I am open I better get in position to shoot because Cam will get me the ball."

The Eagles were finally able to shake the pesky Hurricanes early in the fourth quarter.

Leading 41-30 after 3 quarters, the Golden Eagles seized control of the game by scoring the first 10 points of the fourth quarter.

Spearheaded by a pair of 3s by Phillips and layups from Krutwig and Cooper Schwartz the Golden Eagles held a 21-point 51-30 advantage with 5:18 left.

Marian Central's first points of the quarter came on a putback from Sam Ohlrich with 4:56 remaining in the contest to make the score 51-32.

The Golden Eagles biggest advantage of the game was 60-33 on a putback from Joacheim Price with 36 seconds left.

Marian Central, which committed 22 turnovers in the game, connected on 16-of-50 shots for 32 percent. The Canes made only 3-of-15 from beyond the arc for 20 percent.

"I like the way we came out and played aggressively at the defensive end," said Roberts, "We struggled offensively in the first half but I like our defensive effort holding to Marian (Central) to 15 points."

Jack Moscinski paced Marian Central with 13.