Images: South Elgin vs. Bartlett, boys and girls basketball doubleheader

South Elgin High School hosted Bartlett High School for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Bartlett's Ben Tompson gets to the hoop past South Elgin's Kyle Scully during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Mackie Kelleher gets past a pair of Bartlett defenders to get a shot up during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Logan Atkins gets up a shot and scores between a pair of Bartlett defenders during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Sarah Jurek puts up a shot while South Elgin's Megan McClure defends during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's David Binion rises up for a jumper against Bartlett during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Ben Fisher puts up a shot with South Elgin's Christopher Hankins defending during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Danielle Kleeman looks for room to shoot with South Elgin's Casey Brennan defending during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Grace Franks gets free for a layup while Bartlett's Shelly Banks gives chase during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer