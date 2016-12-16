2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Girls' Basketball
updated: 12/16/2016 10:11 PM

Images: South Elgin vs. Bartlett, boys and girls basketball doubleheader

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Rick West
 
 

South Elgin High School hosted Bartlett High School for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.

Bartlett's Ben Tompson gets to the hoop past South Elgin's Kyle Scully during Friday's game in South Elgin.
  Bartlett's Ben Tompson gets to the hoop past South Elgin's Kyle Scully during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Mackie Kelleher gets past a pair of Bartlett defenders to get a shot up during Friday's game in South Elgin.
  South Elgin's Mackie Kelleher gets past a pair of Bartlett defenders to get a shot up during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Logan Atkins gets up a shot and scores between a pair of Bartlett defenders during Friday's game in South Elgin.
  South Elgin's Logan Atkins gets up a shot and scores between a pair of Bartlett defenders during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Sarah Jurek puts up a shot while South Elgin's Megan McClure defends during Friday's game in South Elgin.
  Bartlett's Sarah Jurek puts up a shot while South Elgin's Megan McClure defends during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's David Binion rises up for a jumper against Bartlett during Friday's game in South Elgin.
  South Elgin's David Binion rises up for a jumper against Bartlett during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Ben Fisher puts up a shot with South Elgin's Christopher Hankins defending during Friday's game in South Elgin.
  Bartlett's Ben Fisher puts up a shot with South Elgin's Christopher Hankins defending during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Danielle Kleeman looks for room to shoot with South Elgin's Casey Brennan defending during Friday's game in South Elgin.
  Bartlett's Danielle Kleeman looks for room to shoot with South Elgin's Casey Brennan defending during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Grace Franks gets free for a layup while Bartlett's Shelly Banks gives chase during Friday's game in South Elgin.
  South Elgin's Grace Franks gets free for a layup while Bartlett's Shelly Banks gives chase during Friday's game in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
  Images from the Bartlett at South Elgin boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Bartlett High School

    South Elgin High School
    More Basketball