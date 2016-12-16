2016-'17 Season Coverage
Images: Buffalo Grove vs. Hersey, boys and girls basketball doubleheader

Buffalo Grove High School hosted Hersey for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader Friday, Dec. 16.

Battling for the ball are, from left, Buffalo Grove's Alyssa Floro, Hersey's Claire Critt, and Buffalo Grove's Kendall Prochaska during varsity basketball action at Buffalo Grove Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Kelly Weyhrich, foreground, swats the ball away as Buffalo Grove's Jackie Bickhaus keeps her eyes on the action during varsity basketball action at Buffalo Grove Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Claire Critt, left, and Buffalo Grove's Georgette Topalis battle for the ball during varsity basketball action at Buffalo Grove Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Carley Cooper guards a driving Megan Gamber of Buffalo Grove during varsity basketball action at Buffalo Grove Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Jake Mailloux, center, goes for a rebound with Buffalo Grove's Demetri Lomnick, left, and Caleb Mayhorn, right, during varsity basketball action at Buffalo Grove Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Buffalo Grove's Mac Camardo battles through traffic with the ball during varsity basketball action against Hersey at Buffalo Grove Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Ken Hasley, left, and Buffalo Grove's Tom Trieb reach for a rebound during varsity basketball action at Buffalo Grove Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Joe Coffaro, left, keeps tabs on Buffalo Grove's Colin Calcagno during varsity basketball action at Buffalo Grove Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hersey at Buffalo Grove boys and girls basketball games on Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
