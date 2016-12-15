Breaking down the brackets

Tis the season.

We're just around the corner from the start of the holiday boys basketball tournaments. Here's a preview of what's to come for DuPage County's teams.

York: Dec. 26-30.

The field: Batavia, Brother Rice, Conant, DeLaSalle, Downers Grove South, Elk Grove, Glenbard East, Highland Park, Hinsdale South, Lake Forest, Lyons Twp., McHenry, Metea Valley, Minooka, Naperville North, Nazareth, Oswego, Palatine, Providence, Riverside-Brookfield, Rolling Meadows, Sandburg, St. Ignatius, St. Laurence, St. Patrick, Schaumburg, Stagg, TF South, Timothy Christian, Waubonsie Valley, Wheaton North, York.

The defending champion: York.

The favorite: DeLaSalle.

The scoop: Trying to pinpoint a 32-team tournament isn't easy. Especially when the tournament is as deep with talent as the Tosh. Championship-caliber teams sit in each corner of the bracket, making the 43rd annual event truly up for grabs. Whether it's Conant and Jimmy Sotos in the top half or DeLaSalle in the bottom half, there's no shortage of title potential. Like last year, though, a DuPage County team may very well come away with the necessary five straight wins. Experienced Naperville North advanced to the final last season. With Mitch Lewis, Chris Johnson and others, the Huskies could go a step further. Awaiting in the second round, however, might be equally experienced Downers Grove South with Denis Alibegovic and Western Michigan-bound T.J. Clifford. Don't sleep on the defending champs. York on its home court will be tough to beat. In the bottom half of the bracket, Wheaton North's perimeter tandem of Luke Anthony and Rowan McGowen aim for a run despite early setbacks in the DuPage Valley Conference.

Quotable: "So many great teams," said Naperville North coach Jeff Powers. "There are always a lot of upsets because of the quality teams that are here. Our tough Thanksgiving tourney and early (DuPage Valley) Conference games prepared us for this type of competition."

Glenbard West: Dec. 23, 26-28.

The field: Glenbard North, Glenbard South, Glenbard West, Hoffman Estates, Lake Park, Leyden, St. Francis, Willowbrook.

The defending champion: Glenbard West.

The favorite: Willowbrook.

The scoop: After Glenbard West cruised to the title a year ago, a new favorite has emerged. Unbeaten Willowbrook, led by junior post player Ethan Schuemer, could sweep all four games. While the Warriors lean on their double-double man, they have the potential to put a half-dozen players in double-figure scoring every night out. Joined in the group by St. Francis, Glenbard South and Lake Park, Willowbrook might get its stiffest challenge from the Lancers with Garrett Fant and Diamante Smith. In the other group two other Glenbard teams look to reach the title game. Glenbard North has been up and down since going 3-0 at the District 87 Thanksgiving tournament. The Panthers might be the tournament's most athletic team led by Greg Newsome and Myles Moore. Glenbard West, reloading from last year's championship group, also has been inconsistent. Sophomore Evan Taylor has made an immediate impact, bolstered by Kevin Nelson and Connor Mullins. Given the familiarity of the round-robin format, don't be surprised if Glenbard South, St. Francis, Hoffman Estates or Leyden stage an upset or two.

Quotable: "In our five years being a part of the tournament, I anticipate this to be the most competitive yet," said Willowbrook coach Chris Perkins. "Not sure if there's a clear-cut favorite, which should lead to some exciting games."

Pontiac: Dec. 28-30.

The field: Benet, Bloom, Bloomington, Curie, Danville, Joliet West, Lockport, Niles West, Oak Park, Peoria Manual, Plainfield North, Pontiac, St. Charles North, Simeon, Warren, West Aurora.

The defending champion: Curie.

The favorite: Curie.

The scoop: Like past seasons, there may be no better tournament in the state. Pontiac features three of last year's final four Class 4A teams (Curie, Benet, Simeon), a 3A semifinalist (Peoria Manual), one of the top south suburban teams (Joliet West) and additional state powers. Unbeaten Benet won three games last year at Pontiac, and a similar finish would be equally impressive given the competition. The Redwings return two starters from last year's team -- Jack Nolan and Liam Lyman -- in addition to experienced players like Justin Enochs and Matt Teglia. Benet sits in the same bracket as top-seeded Curie, which downed the Redwings in the 4A final, and No. 4 Bloomington. The Redwings, however, can't afford to look past Lockport in the opener. With four games in three days, it's always a grind at Pontiac. The high-caliber talent simply adds to the grind.

Quotable: "It's an honor to be included with these teams," said Benet coach Gene Heidkamp. "It's excellent from top to bottom. Our focus has to be on the team in front of us."

IC Catholic Prep/Westmont: Dec. 26-29.

The field: Beecher, Christ the King, Elmwood Park, Evergreen Park, Holy Trinity, IC Catholic Prep, Latin, Montini, Noble Hansberry, Noble Muchin, Perspectives, Phoenix Military, St. Edward, Walther Christian, Westminster Christian, Westmont.

The defending champion: IC Catholic Prep.

The favorite: IC Catholic Prep.

The scoop: After five years as an eight-team round-robin, ICCP athletic director Tom Schergen sought to expand. The new 16-team bracket delivers an array of small-school programs. Drawing unfamiliar Chicago Public League teams such as No. 3 seed Perspectives and suburban outlier Beecher -- which plays in the solid River Valley with St. Anne -- lends unpredictability and intrigue. IC Catholic gets the favorite nod based on its No. 1 seed, the play of Austin Reed and Alex Meurer and defending champion status (the Knights have won the title three times, St. Edward twice). Yet ICCP may be pushed as early as the second round by Westminster Christian or, if both reach the finals, No. 2 seed Montini. Broncos players like Jayston Williams, Mychale Hyland and Ray J Dennis have the chops and seek consistency. Top talents include St. Edward 1,000-point scorer Kelvin Cortez-Harvey and No. 4 seed Evergreen Park's 6-foot-10 Mike Drynan. Westmont is 2-6 but hopefully has conquered a teamwide flu bug that saddled sophomore swingman Caden Anderson.

Quotable: "I like that we've switched from a round-robin format to a more traditional tournament," said Westmont coach Craig Etheridge. "As each team in the tournament advances their games should get more and more competitive."

Bloomington (large school): Dec. 27-30.

The field: Chatham Glenwood, Joliet Central, Mahomet-Seymour, Metamora, Normal Community, Normal University High, North Chicago, North Lawndale, Plainfield South, Rock Island, Rockford Lutheran, Rockton Hononegah, Springfield, Thornwood, Wheaton Warrenville South, Zion-Benton.

The defending champion: Rock Island.

Centralia: Dec. 28-30.

The field: Addison Trail, Alton, Arlington (Tennessee), Belleville West, Cahokia, Centralia, Champaign Central, Confluence Academy (Missouri), Germantown (Tennessee), Hyde Park, Jacksonville, Marist, Mt. Vernon, O'Fallon, Salem, TF North.

The defending champion: Germantown (Tennessee).

DeKalb: Dec. 27-30.

The field: Belvidere North, DeKalb, Eisenhower, Geneva, Grayslake Central, Hampshire, Huntley, Lemont, Machesney Park Harlem, Marmion, Mundelein, Ridgewood, Schurz, South Elgin, West Chicago, Winnebago.

The defending champion: DeKalb.

East Aurora: Dec. 26-29.

The field: Argo, Aurora Central Catholic, Chicago Christian, East Aurora, Joliet Catholic, Neuqua Valley, Oswego East, Plainfield Central.

The defending champion: Tampa Catholic (Florida).

Hinsdale Central: Dec. 27-30.

The field: Bolingbrook, Crete-Monee, DePaul, Englewood, Glenbrook North, Hinsdale Central, Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln Park, Maine South, Marian Catholic, Richards, Rockford Auburn, St. Charles East, St. Viator, Stevenson, Westinghouse.

The defending champion: Crespi Carmelite (California).

Plano:

The field: Burlington Central, Coal City, Dixon, Fenton, Forreston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Hope, IMSA, Kaneland, LaSalle-Peru, Lisle, Mendota, Morris, Newark, Northridge Prep, Ottawa, Peoria Notre Dame, Plano, Princeton, Sandwich, St. Bede, Streator, Yorkville, Yorkville Christian.

The defending champion: LaSalle-Peru.

Proviso West: Dec. 27-30.

The field: Bogan, Downers Grove North, Fenwick, Hillcrest, Larkin, Lincoln-Way West, Morgan Park, Morton, New Trier, Providence-St. Mel, Proviso East, Proviso West, St. Joseph, Uplift, Von Steuben, Whitney Young.

The defending champion: Morgan Park.

Wheeling: Dec. 27-30.

The field: Buffalo Grove, Clemente, Deerfield, Dundee-Crown, Fremd, Glenbrook South, Libertyville, Maine West, Naperville Central, Niles North, Notre Dame, Perspectives, Prospect, Vernon Hills, Waukegan, Wheeling.

The defending champion: Notre Dame.