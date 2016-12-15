Images: Elgin vs. Larkin, boys and girls basketball doubleheader

Larkin High School hosted rival Elgin High School for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader Thursday, Dec. 15, in Elgin.
Larkin's Haley Bohne gets fouled by Elgin's Ibilola Quadri during Thursday's game at Larkin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Marlee Kyles scores between three Elgin defenders during Thursday's game at Larkin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Jalen Shaw shoots and scores with Elgin's Courtese Cooper in his face during Thursday's game at Larkin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Elgin's Courtese Cooper shoots along the baseline with Larkin's Isaiah Talley defending during Thursday's game at Larkin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Jackson Reuter (4) hounds Elgin's Reggie Cole as Cole looks for a shot during Thursday's game at Larkin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Pierre Black (5) and Elgin's Dan Toolsie hit the deck battling for a loose ball during Thursday's game at Larkin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Isaiah Talley authoritatively blocks the shot of Elgin's Reggie Cole during Thursday's game at Larkin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Elgin's Courtese Cooper blocks a shot by Larkin's Kindrel Morris during Thursday's game at Larkin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Elgin's Gabrielle Pierre Louis got free for a breakaway but Larkin's Brianna Young hustled back to stop the layup during Thursday's game at Larkin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Haley Casebeer scores on a putback over Elgin's Dajha Cooper during Thursday's game at Larkin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West | Staff Photographer