Girls' Basketball
updated: 12/14/2016 9:56 PM

Images: Burlington Central vs. Johnsburg, girls basketball

Patrick Kunzer
 
 

The Burlington Central High School girls basketball team hosted Johnsburg on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Burlington.

Burlington Central's Madelynne Drescher, left, gets tangled up with Johnsburg's Megan Madsen during varsity basketball action at Burlington Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Kathryn Schmidt heads to the hoop past Johnsburg's Kayla Stefka during varsity basketball action at Burlington Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Liliana Moretti, right, snags a rebound in front of Johnsburg's Megan Madsen during varsity basketball action at Burlington Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Hannah Overmyer and Johnsburg's Megan Madsen are at the center of a battle for the ball during varsity basketball action at Burlington Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Zoey Kollhoff moves the ball against Johnsburg during varsity basketball action at Burlington Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
From left, Burlington Central's Kathryn Schmidt and Hannah Overmyer battle for the ball with Johnsburg's Megan Madsen during varsity basketball action at Burlington Wednesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
