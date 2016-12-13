Images: Kaneland vs. Morris, girls basketball

The Kaneland High School girls basketball team hosted Morris on Tuesday, Dec 13 in Maple Park.
Kaneland's Jamie Martens dishes the ball off on a fast break against Morris during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Addie Ringel looks to the hoop against Morris during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Hannah Armin looks for an option against Morris during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Hannah Armin encounters an arm to the face as she moves through traffic against Morris during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Maddy Wheatley, left, keeps up with Morris' Paige Valentine during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Morris' Paige Valentine snags a rebound in front of Kaneland's Grace Ringel during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Jenni Weber, left, looks for a way around Morris' Meghan Smith during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Addie Ringel looks for a rebound against Morris during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer