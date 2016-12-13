Boys
Girls' Basketball
updated: 12/13/2016 9:32 PM

Images: Kaneland vs. Morris, girls basketball

Patrick Kunzer
 
 

The Kaneland High School girls basketball team hosted Morris on Tuesday, Dec 13 in Maple Park.

Kaneland's Jamie Martens dishes the ball off on a fast break against Morris during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Addie Ringel looks to the hoop against Morris during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Hannah Armin looks for an option against Morris during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Hannah Armin encounters an arm to the face as she moves through traffic against Morris during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Maddy Wheatley, left, keeps up with Morris' Paige Valentine during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Morris' Paige Valentine snags a rebound in front of Kaneland's Grace Ringel during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Jenni Weber, left, looks for a way around Morris' Meghan Smith during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Addie Ringel looks for a rebound against Morris during varsity basketball action at Kaneland Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Morris at Kaneland girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Maple Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
