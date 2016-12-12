Boys
Girls' Basketball
updated: 12/12/2016 9:48 PM

Images: Larkin vs. Addison Trail, girls basketball

Patrick Kunzer
 
 

The Larkin High School girls basketball team hosted Addison Trail on Monday, Dec. 12, in Elgin.

Addison Trail's Marie Baumgartner, left, and Nicolette Scorza try to keep up with Larkin's Brianna Young during varsity basketball action at Elgin Monday night.
  Addison Trail's Marie Baumgartner, left, and Nicolette Scorza try to keep up with Larkin's Brianna Young during varsity basketball action at Elgin Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Addison Trail's Marie Baumgartner, left, tussles with Larkin's Brianna Young for control of the ball during varsity basketball action at Elgin Monday night.
  Addison Trail's Marie Baumgartner, left, tussles with Larkin's Brianna Young for control of the ball during varsity basketball action at Elgin Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Addison Trail's Alyssa Pham, center, drives past Larkin's Haley Bohne, right, during varsity basketball action at Elgin Monday night.
  Addison Trail's Alyssa Pham, center, drives past Larkin's Haley Bohne, right, during varsity basketball action at Elgin Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Marlee Kyles takes a shot against Addison Trail during varsity basketball action at Elgin Monday night.
  Larkin's Marlee Kyles takes a shot against Addison Trail during varsity basketball action at Elgin Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Addison Trail's Nicolette Scorza, right, battles Larkin's Brianna Young at the tip off during varsity basketball action at Elgin Monday night.
  Addison Trail's Nicolette Scorza, right, battles Larkin's Brianna Young at the tip off during varsity basketball action at Elgin Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Addison Trail's Diamond Pikulyk, left, and Ismet Jasmin Mehmeti, right, block Larkin's Aaliyah Dixon during varsity basketball action at Elgin Monday night.
  Addison Trail's Diamond Pikulyk, left, and Ismet Jasmin Mehmeti, right, block Larkin's Aaliyah Dixon during varsity basketball action at Elgin Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
