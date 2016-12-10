Bartlett downs Elk Grove; South Elgin falls

Sarah Jurek scored 15 points and Kayla Hare added 13 Saturday as the Bartlett girls basketball team defeated Elk Grove 47-41 in nonconference action.

Dani Kleeman added 11 points for the Hawks (4-6).

Schaumburg 58, South Elgin 34: Teagan Pompa had 8 points and Mackie Kelleher 6 for South Elgin, which lost its first game of the season after starting 6-0.

ACC 51, Neuqua Valley 30: In the first game of the Marian Catholic Holiday Classic, Taylor Harazin had 21 points and Delani Kosner added 9 to lead Aurora Central Catholic.

ACC 34, Joliet Catholic 11: In their second game of the day, the Chargers (7-3) got 8 points each from Alex Johnston and Taylor Harazin to earn the win.

St. Edward 66, West Chicago 42: In nonconference action, Maddie Spagnola had 19 points and Madison Knott 12 to lead the Green Wave (6-3) to their fourth straight win. Yso Sto. Domingo and Hailey Niehaus added 8 points each for St. Edward.

Rosary 33, Resurrection 31: In the GCAC Lauren Smith had 12 points and Mary Kate Bakala added 9 to lead the Royals (6-2) to the win.

Harvest Christian 37, Luther North 36: Jenn Kasper had 13 points as the Lions (6-3, 3-0) bounced back from a Friday night loss to Marist at the Windy City Showdown with this Northeastern Athletic Conference win. Isamar Garcia added 8 points for Harvest and Alyssa Iverson had 7.