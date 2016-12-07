Boys
Girls
2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
Boys
Girls
 
Boys' Basketball
updated: 12/7/2016 9:39 PM

Images: Wauconda vs. Lakes, boys basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Steve Lundy
 
 

Wauconda faced off against Lakes for boys basketball action on Thursday.

Lakes' Jack Christensen, left, and Wauconda's Kyle Drobnik battle for a rebound.
  Lakes' Jack Christensen, left, and Wauconda's Kyle Drobnik battle for a rebound.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Wauconda's James Ott, left, and Lakes' Kyle Rohr battle for a loose ball.
  Wauconda's James Ott, left, and Lakes' Kyle Rohr battle for a loose ball.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Wauconda's Jason Carlson, left, drives past Lakes' Kyle Rohr.
  Wauconda's Jason Carlson, left, drives past Lakes' Kyle Rohr.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Demetrius Michels, (10) and Wauconda's Connor Brannick scramble for a loose ball.
  Lakes' Demetrius Michels, (10) and Wauconda's Connor Brannick scramble for a loose ball.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Wade Parmly, right, drives on Wauconda's Brendan Tulley.
  Lakes' Wade Parmly, right, drives on Wauconda's Brendan Tulley.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Wauconda's Jarod Stonis passes the ball.
  Wauconda's Jarod Stonis passes the ball.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Kyle Rohr, right talks with teammate Nick Garcia.
  Lakes' Kyle Rohr, right talks with teammate Nick Garcia.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Kyle Rohr inbounds the ball.
  Lakes' Kyle Rohr inbounds the ball.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Kyle Rohr drives up the court.
  Lakes' Kyle Rohr drives up the court.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Kyle Rohr, left, talks with his coach Chris Snyder.
  Lakes' Kyle Rohr, left, talks with his coach Chris Snyder.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
  Images from the Lakes vs. Wauconda boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Lakes Community High School

    Wauconda High School
    More Basketball