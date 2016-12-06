Boys
Girls
2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
Boys
Girls
 
Boys' Basketball
updated: 12/6/2016 9:00 PM

Images: Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove, boys basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Joe Lewnard
 
 

The Hoffman Estates High School boys basketball team hosted Elk Grove High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.

Elk Grove's Nico Collazo is met by Hoffman Estates defenders Marshall Davis, middle, and Brendan Thompson during Tuesday's game.
  Elk Grove's Nico Collazo is met by Hoffman Estates defenders Marshall Davis, middle, and Brendan Thompson during Tuesday's game.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates's Julian Pablo drives to the basket while attempting a layup against the defense of Elk Grove's Dylan Ingebrigtsen during Tuesday's game.
  Hoffman Estates's Julian Pablo drives to the basket while attempting a layup against the defense of Elk Grove's Dylan Ingebrigtsen during Tuesday's game.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates' James Allen, left, and Marshall Davis closely guard Elk Grove's Dylan Ingebrigtsen during Tuesday's game.
  Hoffman Estates' James Allen, left, and Marshall Davis closely guard Elk Grove's Dylan Ingebrigtsen during Tuesday's game.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
  Photos from the Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Elk Grove High School

    Hoffman Estates High School
    More Basketball