Boys' Basketball
updated: 12/6/2016 9:04 PM

Images: Libertyville vs. Warren, boys basketball

The Libertyville Wildcats hosted the Warren Blue Devils for boys basketball action on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Libertyville.

Libertyville's Brendan Cook, left, and Warren's Declan O'Connor battle for a rebound .
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Brandon Rule (12) drives the lane.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Drew Fortini drives on Warren's Juwan Perry (5).
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Warren's David Catanus, left, drives past Libertyville's Brendan Cook.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Drew Peterson left, drives on Warren's Declan O'Connor.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Chase Eyre, left, drives on Warren's Jordan Litke.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Brendan Cook, left, blocks the shot of Warren's Declan O'Connor.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
