Images: Larkin vs. West Aurora, girls basketball

The Larkin High School girls basketball team hosted West Aurora on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
Larkin's Marlee Kyles moves the ball against West Aurora during varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night. Kyles was given a plaque before the game in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals.
Larkin's Vina Shee, right, dishes the ball past West Aurora's Kate Martinez during varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night.
Larkin's Shawniece Colen-Douglas snags a rebound against West Aurora during varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night.
Larkin's Marlee Kyles poses for a photo op with Kiley Ross in Elgin Tuesday night. Kyles was given a plaque before a game with West Aurora in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals. Ross formerly held the all-time scoring record.
Larkin's Marlee Kyles dishes the ball against West Aurora during varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night. Larkin's Marlee Kyles was given a plaque before the game in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals.
West Aurora's Antoinette Kennebrew reaches for a rebound during varsity girls basketball action at Larkin Tuesday night. Larkin's Marlee Kyles was given a plaque before the game in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals.
West Aurora's Dajour Miles moves through traffic en route to the hoop during varsity girls basketball action at Larkin Tuesday night.
