Boys
Girls
2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
Boys
Girls
 
Girls' Basketball
updated: 12/6/2016 9:04 PM

Images: Larkin vs. West Aurora, girls basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 

The Larkin High School girls basketball team hosted West Aurora on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.

Larkin's Marlee Kyles moves the ball against West Aurora during varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night. Kyles was given a plaque before the game in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals.
  Larkin's Marlee Kyles moves the ball against West Aurora during varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night. Kyles was given a plaque before the game in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Vina Shee, right, dishes the ball past West Aurora's Kate Martinez during varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night.
  Larkin's Vina Shee, right, dishes the ball past West Aurora's Kate Martinez during varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Shawniece Colen-Douglas snags a rebound against West Aurora during varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night.
  Larkin's Shawniece Colen-Douglas snags a rebound against West Aurora during varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Larkin battled West Aurora in varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night. Larkin's Marlee Kyles was given a plaque and congratulated by teammates before the game in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals.
  Larkin battled West Aurora in varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night. Larkin's Marlee Kyles was given a plaque and congratulated by teammates before the game in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Marlee Kyles poses for a photo op with Kiley Ross in Elgin Tuesday night. Kyles was given a plaque before a game with West Aurora in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals. Ross formerly held the all-time scoring record.
  Larkin's Marlee Kyles poses for a photo op with Kiley Ross in Elgin Tuesday night. Kyles was given a plaque before a game with West Aurora in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals. Ross formerly held the all-time scoring record.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Marlee Kyles poses for a photo op with Kiley Ross in Elgin Tuesday night. Kyles was given a plaque before a game with West Aurora in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals. Ross formerly held the all-time scoring record.
  Larkin's Marlee Kyles poses for a photo op with Kiley Ross in Elgin Tuesday night. Kyles was given a plaque before a game with West Aurora in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals. Ross formerly held the all-time scoring record.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Marlee Kyles dishes the ball against West Aurora during varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night. Larkin's Marlee Kyles was given a plaque before the game in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals.
  Larkin's Marlee Kyles dishes the ball against West Aurora during varsity girls basketball action at Elgin Tuesday night. Larkin's Marlee Kyles was given a plaque before the game in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
West Aurora's Antoinette Kennebrew reaches for a rebound during varsity girls basketball action at Larkin Tuesday night. Larkin's Marlee Kyles was given a plaque before the game in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals.
  West Aurora's Antoinette Kennebrew reaches for a rebound during varsity girls basketball action at Larkin Tuesday night. Larkin's Marlee Kyles was given a plaque before the game in recognition of recently having eclipsed the all-time scoring record for the Royals.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
West Aurora's Dajour Miles moves through traffic en route to the hoop during varsity girls basketball action at Larkin Tuesday night.
  West Aurora's Dajour Miles moves through traffic en route to the hoop during varsity girls basketball action at Larkin Tuesday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
  Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
  Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
  Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
  Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
  Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
  Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
  Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
  Images from the West Aurora at Larkin girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Larkin High School

    West Aurora High School
    More Basketball