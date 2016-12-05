Images: Wheeling vs. Vernon Hills, girls basketball

The Wheeling High School girls basketball team hosted Vernon Hills High School on Monday, Dec. 5, at Wheeling.
Wheeling's Melissa Carver, middle, tries to split through Vernon Hills' Sophia Lehocky, left, and Piper Bedell.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Wheeling's Nosa Igiehon (14) blocks the shot of Vernon Hills' Kylie Bunning.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Wheeling's Wheeling's Melissa Carver, right, drives on Vernon Hills' Kylie Bunning.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Wheeling's Nancy Velev, right, drives on Vernon Hills' Kayla Caudele.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Kylie Bunning, left, drives on Wheeling's Morgan Collar.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Wheeling's Kourtney Schultz, left, passes around Vernon Hills' Emma Pappano.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Katie Burrows, left, drives on Wheeling's Nosa Igiehon.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Kayla Caudle, right, drives past Wheeling's Chloe Drozdz.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, in Wheeling.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer