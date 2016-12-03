St. Francis doesn't drop the ball against Wheaton Academy

hello

Senior Isabel Bettag and her St. Francis girls basketball teammates recently practiced handling unusual and unexpected passes from junior All-Area standout Antwainette Walker as she drove to the basket.

"You'd think she'd be going for the layup and she'd pass it behind her head or behind her back," Bettag said. "We were ready for it (Saturday)."

Thanks to outstanding pressure defense, the Spartans had numerous chances to convert fastbreaks in their 70-50 nonconference victory over rival Wheaton Academy in West Chicago.

The Spartans (4-3) collected 14 steals in the first half and induced other turnovers to open a 39-18 advantage.

"This was the most fun I've ever had playing. We were all in sync," Bettag said.

"We were up and down and our transition was perfect. I don't know how many times we ran offense, but it wasn't very many because we were just getting up and down the floor with all of the steals we were getting."

Walker finished with 17 points, followed by freshman Eileen Hayes with 13, Bettag 12 and senior Maggie Henseler and junior Christine Fasana 9 each. Walker and Bettag each had 7 rebounds and Walker added 7 assists.

Senior Emily Renn led Wheaton Academy (3-3) with 13 points, 7 in the fourth quarter. Junior Lizzy Swoboda had 8 points and senior Meredith Bult had 7 rebounds and 2 blocks.

St. Francis held the Warriors scoreless the last two minutes of the first quarter while scoring five straight points to lead 16-7. Wheaton Academy opened the second quarter with the first of two 3s from junior Cassie Bonga and a Renn basket to close to 16-12. The Spartans scored the next 12 points with two baskets and two free throws from Walker and two Henseler lay-ins off Walker passes.

"I think our energy and our focus and attention to detail on our positioning in our press has enhanced greatly in even the past three games," St. Francis coach Melissa Taylor said.

"Tonight was our best performance yet for consistency and just having that fast-paced tempo that we've talked about since last season. I think the girls are really honing in on their roles. Strategically they all have to know where to go based on how each of them move."

It's the kind of style first-year Wheaton Academy coach Tory Gum hopes his players soon can emulate. In the meantime a roster consisting of roughly half seniors is adjusting to his new offense and defense.

"We're just going to get after it and try to cause some chaos on defense, be aggressive and attack," Gum said. "It's very similar to what Melissa is doing. They've got a little bit of a jump on us. That was obvious tonight. It seems like every game we learn."

The Spartans were down to nine players Saturday with junior starter Shelby Winkelman out of town for a traveling softball tournament. Injured seniors Mia Mazza and Molly McCarthy have yet to play this season, leaving them with four healthy seniors.

"This is only (Taylor's) second year coaching (us), but I know her and what she expects so I try to come through and help everybody else," said Bettag, promoted to varsity part-time as a sophomore.

"(Mazza and McCarthy) have been very helpful. They're giving us encouragement. They're telling us things we can work on. It's almost like they're on the floor with us."

All 14 Warriors in uniform played by the first quarter. Gum said he has subbed freely this season, often five players at a time, as he gives opportunities and tests various combinations.

"We're not finishing very well (offensively) but they're thinking all of the time. It's not second nature to us yet," Gum said. "We'll be half a step faster in a few more weeks and I think we'll see some great response from them at that point. It's not going to happen overnight, but I couldn't be prouder of the work ethic and their attention to the details."