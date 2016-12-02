Boys
Girls
2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
Boys
Girls
 
Boys' Basketball
updated: 12/2/2016 9:55 PM

Images: Bartlett vs. Geneva, boys basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Brian Hill
 
 

Bartlett High School hosted Geneva for boys basketball action on Friday, Dec. 2, in Bartlett.

Geneva's Jack Hood drives to the hoop past Bartlett's Sean Waite.
  Geneva's Jack Hood drives to the hoop past Bartlett's Sean Waite.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Tomas Vikonis shoots over Geneva's Mitch Mascari.
  Bartlett's Tomas Vikonis shoots over Geneva's Mitch Mascari.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Cole Navigato puts a block on Bartlett's Ben Tompson.
  Geneva's Cole Navigato puts a block on Bartlett's Ben Tompson.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Mitch Mascari goes to the hoop over Bartlett's Drew Martin.
  Geneva's Mitch Mascari goes to the hoop over Bartlett's Drew Martin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
  Images from the Geneva at Bartlett boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Bartlett High School

    Geneva High School
    More Basketball