St. Edward handles Guerin

Yssa Sto. Domingo scored 21 points and had 7 assists and 4 steals Thursday night as St. Edward's girls basketball team defeated Guerin 74-34 in Metro Suburban Conference action.

Maddie Spagnola added 22 points and had 4 steals for the Green Wave (4-3).

Aurora Christian 56, South Beloit 29: Aurora Christian (3-3, 1-0) was led in scoring by Tori Henning with 24 points in this Northeastern Athletic Conference win. Paris Chaney and Megan Hart each added 8 points and Noelle Chaney had 12 rebounds for the Eagles.

Batavia 69, Elgin 19: Ava Sergio had a game-high 14 points and Geddy Rerko added 12 for Batavia (4-4, 1-1) in its Upstate Eight River win. Erin Golden and Hailey Orman added 7 points each for the Bulldogs while Alex Piron and Kaley Lorenz had 6 each. Kylie Graves had 9 points for Elgin.