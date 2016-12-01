Boys
12/1/2016

Aurora Central tops Joliet Catholic

Daily Herald report

Brett Czerak scored 23 points and Mac Cowen added 11 Thursday night to lead the Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball team to a 49-42 win over Joliet Catholic during the 6th Annual Burney Wilkie Classic at Aurora Christian.

Article Comments ()
