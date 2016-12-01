Brett Czerak scored 23 points and Mac Cowen added 11 Thursday night to lead the Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball team to a 49-42 win over Joliet Catholic during the 6th Annual Burney Wilkie Classic at Aurora Christian.
updated: 12/1/2016 10:17 PM
Aurora Central tops Joliet Catholic
