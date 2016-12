Myers thrives as Carmel tops C-G

Boys basketball

Carmel 54, Cary-Grove 47: Sophomore guard Evan Myers poured in 25 points for the Corsairs in their nonconference win.

Myers, a transfer from Glenbrook North, sank six 3-pointers. Carmel also received 12 points from Zion Kilpatrick and 8 from Lukas Galdoni.