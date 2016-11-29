Images: Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North, boys basketball

The Vernon Hills Cougars hosted the Grayslake North Knights for boys basketball action on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Grayslake North's Jon Smithson, left, and Vernon Hills' Jack O'Connell battle for a rebound.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hill's fans fight for a mini basketball thrown into the crowd by the basketball team during introductions during their game against Grayslake North Tuesday in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Jamal Thomas, right, splits through Vernon Hills' Payton Foster, left, and Derrick Jones.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Dylan Webb (11) battles for a rebound with Grayslake North's Jon Smithson (34).
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Payton Foster, right, drives on Grayslake North's Ryan Connolly.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's James Connolly, right, drives past Vernon Hills' Jack O'Connell.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Chris Mariella (1) shoots over Grayslake North's Cole West.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
The Grayslake North varsity basketball team waits to enter the gymnasium before their game Tuesday in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Vernon Hills vs. Grayslake North boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer