updated: 11/28/2016 9:03 PM
Images: Lisle vs. Westmont girls basketball
Lisle's TyAnn Legrand-Melton lays up for a shot past Westmont's Sydney Pardy during girls varsity basketball action Monday in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Lisle's Abbey Kretman and Carolynn Keleher box in Westmont's Allena Kraft in a struggle for control of the ball during girls varsity basketball action Monday in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Lisle's Abbey Kretman drives around Westmont's Kailee Schacht during girls varsity basketball action Monday in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Lisle's Natalie Takahashi drives to the basket against Westmont during girls varsity basketball action Monday in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
