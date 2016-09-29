Boys basketball: Larkin's Negron out for season with ACL injury

Larkin senior Christian Negron's high school basketball career ended Sunday on the kind of play that made the 6-foot-6 forward a fan favorite and a prized college recruit.

Playing in a fall league game at Whitney Young, Negron hustled back on defense after a Larkin turnover and used his blend of height and athleticism to block a shot at the other end, arguably the signature play in his defensive repertoire over the course of three varsity seasons.

Except this time he landed awkwardly.

Though Negron and Larkin coach Deryn Carter hoped for better news after Monday's MRI, they learned Tuesday he requires surgery to repair a torn ACL and will miss his senior season.

A three-time all-area selection, last year Negron averaged 16.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game.

Carter, who said he attended Sunday's game but was not coaching, called the play on which the injury occurred "typical Christian."

"Whether it was an open gym or backyard game or regional championship, Christian always played the say way," Carter said. "That's why people loved him."

On the bright side, Larkin's coach said, Negron has already heard from four of the college programs he recently designated as his five finalists.

Negron has already taken official visits to Loyola and Oregon State. He visits Bradley on Friday, Carter said, with October visits scheduled at Alabama-Birmingham and DePaul.

"First and foremost, those college coaches are still interested," Carter said. "Those were emotional calls. Christian was so happy to know they still wanted him. We heard from UAB, Bradley and Loyola and then DePaul (Wednesday) night. We're contacting Oregon State (Thursday) so we'll find out."

Though Negron won't be able to help the Royals on the court this year, he will still be a presence on the 2016-17 team.

"He's been in the program here long enough to have a major impact and that won't change," Carter said. "He will still be a leader for us, just in a different manner.

"It's not the end of the world. It's a bump in the road. Hopefully, five or six years from now he'll look back and realize he's better because of this."

